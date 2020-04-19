Covid-19: 3 Million dirham allocated to needy families by Ajman ruler

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of Ajman and Member of the Supreme Council in UAE has announced a fund for the needy people. The Ajman Ruler has allocated 3 million dirham to help the needy people in the emirate.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Charity Work Coordination Council, directed his team to immediately distribute the fund to needy families. He called for effective coordination to make sure that the communities’ needs are met.

The charity council has also been instructed to submit reports and recommendations to the Ajman Ruler, so that appropriate programmes can be implemented to ensure the health and safety of residents.