Covid-19 Updates: Total number of coronavirus cases reaches 6700 in UAE

The number of coronavirus cases in UAE has touched 6700. The country has also reported new cases on Sunday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the data of Covid-19 cases in the country.

479 new positive cases of Covid-19 has been reported on Sunday. The total number of cases has rised to 6781. 4 People lost their lives due to the pandemic. Thus the total number of death due to the deadly virus has reached 41. Till now 23,000 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents.

Ministry also informed that 98 individuals have fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,286.