Covid Update: Coronavirus cases rises to 1266 in Oman

The Health Ministry in Oman has informed that the number of coronavirus positive cases has increased in the country. On Sunday, 86 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 has reported in Oman. The latest patients are 15 Omanis and 71 foreigners.

Now the total number of people infected with the pandemic has rised to 1266. Six people had died due to the deadly virus infection.

The ministry urged people to strictly comply with health isolation measures and to frequently wash hands with water and soap as well as observe social and physical distancing to curb the spread of the highly contagious and deadly virus in the country.