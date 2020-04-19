Ramadan 2020: World Health Organization issues guidelines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines for Muslim people as the holy month of Ramadan is nearing. As per Islamic clerics, the month of Ramadan will begin on April 24. The guidelines titled “Safe Ramadan practices in the context of the Covid-19” was released on Sunday.

“Practice physical distancing by strictly maintaining a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) between people at all times,” the WHO said in its guidance . “Use culturally and religiously sanctioned greetings that avoid physical contact, such as waving, nodding, or placing the hand over the heart,” it added.

“These measures are fundamental control mechanisms to control the spread of infectious diseases, particularly respiratory infections, associated with large gatherings of people,” said WHO.

“Physical distancing measures, including the closing of mosques, monitoring of public gatherings and other restrictions on movement, will have direct implications for the social and religious gatherings central to Ramadan,” said the document .

“National health authorities should be considered the primary source of information and advice regarding physical distancing and other measures related to Covid-19 in the context of Ramadan. Compliance with these established measures should be assured,” said the guidance document.