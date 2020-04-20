DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19: An emirate in UAE bans workers’ movement

Apr 20, 2020, 07:56 pm IST

To contain the spread of coronavirus in the emirate, Ajman has banned the movement of workers to other emirates. This was announced on Monday by Department of Economic Development in Ajman.

As per the new decision, workers  will not be allowed to travel to other emirates through any means of transportation. .Entry of workers from other emirates is also suspended until further notice.

In transporting workers within Ajman, safety measures must be strictly followed, the circular added.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close