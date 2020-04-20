Covid-19: An emirate in UAE bans workers’ movement

To contain the spread of coronavirus in the emirate, Ajman has banned the movement of workers to other emirates. This was announced on Monday by Department of Economic Development in Ajman.
As per the new decision, workers will not be allowed to travel to other emirates through any means of transportation. .Entry of workers from other emirates is also suspended until further notice.
In transporting workers within Ajman, safety measures must be strictly followed, the circular added.
????? ????? ??????? ?????????? ?? ????? ??????? ???? ???? ?????? ??????? ?? ??????? ??? ????? ???? ??? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ????? ????? ??? ?? ???????? ?????? ???????? ??????????? ??? ???? ??? ???? ??????? ??? ??????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ????? ???.
