Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa shares a funny TikTok Video on Instagram : Watch Here

Mia Khalifa is once again going viral on TikTok after sharing a funny video.The most recent TikTok video Mia Khalifa shared how she is “hanging out” with her “essential employee” husband, Robert Sandberg on his day off! Almost the entire world is currently in quarantine and people are staying at home, practising social distancing to break the chain and prevent COVID-19 from spreading. And call it a blessing in disguise but some of us are using this time to be creative! Look at Mia Khalifa, she was already super funny but now it is also on Tiktok for us to enjoy!

In the video, you can see Robert Sandberg chilling in the couch with their puppy while she is dancing around him on the latest Tiktok favourite sone “interior crocodile alligator” and eating away to glory! The text on the video read, “My husband who is an essential employee “hanging out” with my nonessential ass on his day off”. The video is total couple goals. She captioned the post with, “At least one of us isn’t useless @robertsandberg”. Watch video: