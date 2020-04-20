Megastar Chiranjeevi donates blood amid corona lockdown : Watch Video

Megastar Chiranjeevi has on Sunday stood by example by donating blood at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have caused shortage of blood in hospitals.

In a video message, the legendary actor said that pregnant women, cancer patients and others are suffering due to lack of blood units. “Hospitals are unable to cope up with the shortages. I urge my fans and everyone else to please come forward to donate blood. This will give you immense satisfaction. You can call up your nearest blood bank or hospital and tell your details. They will WhatsApp a form, which you can show the police during the lockdown and go to the hospital physically,” the actor said.

“You may visit your nearest blood bank or call them so they will guide you on the procedure to donate blood at this time,” he added.

Srikanth and his son Roshan, too, donated along with Chiranjeevi at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in Hyderabad.