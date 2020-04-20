Ramadan 2020 : UAE announces working hours for public sector

The working hours of public sector employees in the UAE will be five hours during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Sunday.

The work timings for all ministries and federal agencies will be five hours. The offices will start at 9am and end at 2pm, except when the nature of work requires extra hours of operation.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on April 24, subject to the sighting of the moon.