Udhayanidhi Stalin to do the lead role in the Tamil remake of this Bollywood blockbuster

It has been earlier confirmed that Bollywood film ‘Article 15’ will be remade in Tamil. Now more details about the film were revealed by the makers of the film.

The Tamil remake right of the Hindi film was bagged by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. As per latest reports, Udhayanidhi Stalin will do the lead role in the film. If the project materializes, it will be the first film featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin as a police officer. The film is likely to be directed by Arunraja Kamaraja, the director of ‘Kanaa’.

‘Article 15’ was one of the most acclaimed films in Indian cinema last year. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film talks about the Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The film earned widespread critical acclaim and emerged as a huge commercial success as well.