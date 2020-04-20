DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri reveals when will flight restrictions will be lifted

Apr 20, 2020, 09:11 pm IST

The decision on when will the ban on flight services in India  will be lifted was revealed by Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh  Puri.

Minister  on Monday informed that the  restrictions on passenger flights will be lifted only when the union government is confident that the spread of the coronavirus disease has been controlled.At present, no decision on resuming flight services are taken.

“I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India’s fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people. Since some airlines did not heed our advisory & opened bookings & started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so,” Puri tweeted.

On Yesterday, the  Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines not to accept bookings until further notice. DGCA said none of its circulars regarding the extension of lockdown allowed airlines to restart the bookings for journeys from May 4.

 

 

 

 

