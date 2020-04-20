Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri reveals when will flight restrictions will be lifted

The decision on when will the ban on flight services in India will be lifted was revealed by Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Minister on Monday informed that the restrictions on passenger flights will be lifted only when the union government is confident that the spread of the coronavirus disease has been controlled.At present, no decision on resuming flight services are taken.

I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 20, 2020

“I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India’s fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people. Since some airlines did not heed our advisory & opened bookings & started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on 19th April restraining them from doing so,” Puri tweeted.

On 18th April I again said "So far no decision has been taken to open domestic & international operations" & reiterated on 19th that "No decision has been taken so far to commence domestic & international operations." An advisory was also issued to airlines. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 20, 2020

On Yesterday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines not to accept bookings until further notice. DGCA said none of its circulars regarding the extension of lockdown allowed airlines to restart the bookings for journeys from May 4.