Arnab Goswami resigns from Editors Guild of India on live TV : Watch Video

Miffed over the silence of Editors Guild on the Palghar incident where two Sadhus were lynched by a mob of hundreds of locals, Arnab Goswami “on-air” accused the association of editorial leaders of the country of selective outrage and announced his decision to quit the guild.

Addressing the Editors Guild President Shekhar Gupta who was not the part of the live panel discussion, Goswami said, “Whatever remaining credibility of the Editors’ Guild of India, has been destroyed by its abject silence on a series of fake news stories. The Editors Guild of India has become a self-serving organisation. ”

“And I hereby on live television resign from the Editor’s Guild of India and I accuse you Shekhar Gupta of leading the compromise of Indian journalism,” added Goswami.