Coronavirus : Over 100 people in isolation at Rashtrapati Bhavan after woman tests positive for COVID19

Nearly 100 people have been quarantined in Rashtrapati Bhawan after a house cleaning staff’s mother-in-law tested positive for Coronavirus. Following this, 100 families in staff quarters of the Presidential complex have been sent into self-isolation.

According to India TV report, the mother-in-law of the house cleaning staff had succumbed to COVID-19 earlier and the individual not only visited the woman where she was admitted, he also attended her funeral.

About fifty people, who came in direct contact with the individual, were tested negative for the infection.

However, it has been reported that there was no direct contact with the President or with his family.