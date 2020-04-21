Covid-19: Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao’s apartment complex sealed

The authorities in Mumbai has sealed the housing complex in which Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao residing. The authorities has partially sealed the ‘Oberio Springs apartment’ situated in Andheri on Tuesday after an 11-year-old girl tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The apartment complex is home to many Bollywood celebrities including Ahmed Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Sapna Mukerji, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa and many others.

As per reports, the girl is a daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex. That is why the authority partially sealed the A and B wings and also sanitized the entire complex. The authorities has asked the residents of the complex to go under strict quarantine and take extra precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection. Strict lockdown measures have been imposed on the residents of the complex.