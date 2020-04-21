Police officers perform ‘Bihu Dance’ at SP office,video goes viral : Watch Here

Police personnel in Assam’s Nagaon district performed Bihu dance at the office of Nagaon Superintendent of Police amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the video, cops can be seen dancing on tradition Assamese folk songs. The clip has going viral on social media and has been viewed by over 2,000 people.

“It was 9:31 PM, but Nagaon Police CoVID Fighters were still working, then this happened,” tweeted Nagaon Police while sharing the video. In the clip, cops can be seen dancing in a graceful manner while maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.