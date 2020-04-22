Actress Janhvi Kapoor bakes carrot cake for sister Khushi Kapoor during lockdown – Watch Video

On Tuesday, Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a set of stories on her Instagram profile and they are just too cute. Janhvi made her “special carrot cake” for Khushi and asked her to eat. In the video Khushi can be seen little reluctant to eat the cake but after taking a bite, she says, “it is good.” But when Janhvi asks her to eat more, Khushi says, “I don’t want it.” LOL! Take a look:

The Kapoor sisters never fail to drive our lockdown blues away with their fun videos. A few days ago, they trended a great deal for taking up the “who is more likely to” challenge on TikTok. In the video, when asked who is likely to get married first, the Kapoor sisters spilled the beans – Khushi. When asked, who will have babies first, they again had the same answer – Khushi it is.