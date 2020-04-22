Coronavirus Lockdown : MHA issues fresh guidelines on lockdown exemption

Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh order to all states and UTs, giving exemptions on specific services and activities in the country.

In the note, the Home Ministry said bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection will be allowed to offer services, while bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can also start operations during the ongoing lockdown.

The move from the MHA comes after receiving some queries with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.

It is clarified that specific services/activities-caregivers of senior citizens residing with them, prepaid mobile recharge utilities, food processing units in urban areas have already been exempted from #lockdown measures to fight #COVID19: Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/s5zpyh5Pzv — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

“Bedside attendants and care givers of senior citizens residing in their homes and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection will be allowed to offer services,” the ministry said in its fresh order.

The MHA also said that the food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills which are located in urban areas will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.

The MHA also issued another order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in lockdown guidelines.