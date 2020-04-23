Coronavirus Lockdown : HIV positive man bites CISF jawan during vehicle checking

An HIV positive man allegedly bit the finger of a CISF jawan after he was stopped for not wearing a mask during checking in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday evening.

According to the reports, the 42-year-old man named Vinod Sujan was spotted roaming around on road during the nationwide lockdown. A CISF constable identified as Anand Singh Chauhan, hailing from Haryana asked him to stop but Sujan started running away.

Chauhan along with local policemen was on duty at Ramnagar area in Rander, which has been declared as a quarantine zone. When the policeman asked the man to stop, he started running. As CISF jawan tried to stop him, Vinod Sujan bit his finger. The accused was apprehended from the spot and a case has been registered against him on Wednesday.

As per reports, when the police searched his home, it was discovered that he is HIV positive. Following that, he was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other sections of IPC. The jawan was sent for medical examination at New Civil Hospital (NCH) and has been advised preventive medicine course.