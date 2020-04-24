Frisky couple spotted having sex on beach amid corona lockdown

A couple were snapped romping on a Brit beach during the coronavirus lockdown.The photo, taken at 7.50am this morning, shows the pair near the Brighton Centre on the south coast.One of them lies on top of their other with their trousers down and backside exposed.

Brighton and Hove City Council told The Argus: “It’s an unfortunate picture and we would think the people involved will be highly embarrassed if their friends and families are able to recognise them.

“It certainly serves as a reminder to us all that you never know when someone is watching you.’’

Becki Chester 39, and Craig Buckland, 40, took the photo after spotting the frisky pair.Becki added: “We were minding our own business, keeping our distance when we spotted a couple making full use of their exercise hour.“We hope they washed their hands afterwards.”

Sussex Police have not received any reports of the incident.