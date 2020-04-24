Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issues warning for Apple iPhone, iPad users in UAE

UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority urges native Apple mail users to opt for other mail services due to security flaw

iPhone and iPad mail users beware! Researchers have detected a serious security flaw in the native iOS Mail app that makes it vulnerable to hackers, according to a research published by ZecOps on Wednesday.

ZecOps said that the bug has been to used to attain details of at least six high-profile victims.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a tweet alerting users about two critical vulnerabilites in Apple’s pre-installed Mail App on iPhone and iPad. They have urged users to go for alternative email options until Apple releases a patch for the bug.

Apple allegedly claimed that the issue would be resolved soon in an update.