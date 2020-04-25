Shopping malls, restaurants, salons and commercial centres in an emirate in UAE will re-open from Sunday

All the shopping malls, commercial centres, restaurants, salons and cafes in Ajman will re-open from Sunday, April 26. This was announced by the Department of Economic Development (DED) on Saturday. The department has laid out some conditions to resume operations.

Rules to follow:

Wearing masks is mandatory, while putting on gloves is optional. A gathering of more than 10 people in closed venues is prohibited. Disinfection tools must also be made available across various facilities.

Residents are also reminded that they must not leave their homes for more than four hours.Authorities will be ensuring full compliance with all precautionary measures.