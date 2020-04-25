These Indian actresses slapped their co-stars for touching inappropriately : See Pics

In film industry nothing comes so easy and it is no secret that the industry has its dark side too especially for actresses and they often come to lime light. Some ignore while some take their revenge. Here is a short list of those who have had the guts to slap their co-stars and stand for themselves.

Radhika Apte:

Most talented and who normally stays in controversy Radhika Apte also faced molestation. She revealed that while working in Tollywood, a famous south Indian actor started to tickle her feet. Radhika learnt it was intentionally act and without wasting time slapped him.

Scarlett Wilson:

Scarlett Wilson is an English model and dancer who now works in the Indian entertainment industry revealed that while shooting in item song ‘Manohari’ of film ‘Baahubali’ she slapped her co-star Umakant Rai for touching her inappropriately.

Geetika Tyagi:

Journalist turned actress Geetika Tyagi has also faced assault and accused director Subhash Kapoor of the same. A video was also gone viral where the actress can be seen slapping Kapoor. Later, the director had admitted to having molested the actress.

Jaya Prada:

Actress turned politician was quite popular in 80s. According to reports while shooting a scene for a film, Dalip lost control of himself and held Jaya tightly and Dalip leave set with a slap on his face.