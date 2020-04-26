12 killed in lightning strikes

At least 12 people were killed and eight others were injured in lightning strikes in three districts in district in Bihar. Nine persons were killed in Saran district while two died in Jamui and one in Bhojpur. The tragic incident took place on Sunday morning.

The injured have been admitted in local hospital for treatment. The incident occurred at a farm in Khalpura diara area of Chapra when labourers were working.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state during the monsoon season.