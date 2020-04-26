2 Terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The encounter took place in Kulgam district. The The identities of the slain terrorists are currently being ascertained.

Terrorists opened fire at a joint team of Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles (Rajputana Rifles), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam police, leading to a retaliation from the forces.

This is the third encounter since April 24 in south Kashmir.The development comes a day after two terrorists were killed by security forces at Goripora village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On April 24 evening, two terrorists were killed by the forces and a policeman abducted by them was rescued in Anantnag South Kashmir.