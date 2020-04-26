Shilpa Shetty recreates ‘Thalapathy Vijay’s’ ‘Vaathi Song: Watch it here

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been sharing many funny videos on social media platform ‘TikTok’. Recently the actress shared a video of her dancing for a Tamil song. The actress danced to the song ‘Vaathi’ from upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’.

She performed the exact steps that Vijay did at the ‘Master’ audio launch event. Shilpa Shetty also dedicated the dance to Vijay, with whom she has worked in the 2000 film ‘Kushi’.

The song from the film is written by Ka Ka Balachander. And music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film staring Vijay in the lead is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.