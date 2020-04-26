“This is a baseless allegation”: Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Kamal on sexual harassment allegation

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker and the chairman of Kerala Chalachithra Academy, Kamal has slammed the sexual harassment allegation raised by against him by an actress.

Earlier on Saturday, a Malayalam news channel has reported that an actress has raised sexual harassment allegation against the director. The actress has accused that Kamal had sought sexual favours from her in return for the lead role in his next film – Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal. She also added that the incident took place during the shoot of Aami that hit theatres in 2018.

“I was also sexually abused on the side-lines of the shoot of the film Aami, directed by him. He took me to a flat and abused me. Kamal has betrayed my trust in him and he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I was also abused at his official residence,” the actress has alleged in her complaint.

“This is a baseless allegation. It is true that I had received a legal notice, a year ago. When I contacted my advocate, he said since it was a false allegation, I needed to wait for follow-up action from the other party. That did not happen and so I ignored it”, said Kamal in an interview given to Times of India.

“I suspect a former employee of Chalachitra Academy is behind bringing this up now. He had quit his position due to some internal conflicts. Only my advocate and the former employee knew about the legal notice that was received a year ago. However, I do not have enough evidence to prove that he is behind it, at the moment”, he added.