3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

3 Militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at Lower Munda area of Qazigund on Monday morning.

A joint team of security forces conducted a cordon-and-search operation at Lower Munda following intelligence about presence of terrorists. The joint team intensified searches at around 8:00 AM and the hiding terrorists opened indiscriminate fire leading to an encounter that resulted into the killing of three terrorists.

An explosion also occurred at the encounter site that resulted into injuries to five children of the area. They have been referred to Sub District Hospital Qazigund for specialised treatment.