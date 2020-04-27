DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Apr 27, 2020, 10:24 pm IST

3 Militants  were killed  in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place at Lower Munda area of Qazigund  on Monday morning.

A joint team of security forces conducted a cordon-and-search operation at Lower Munda following intelligence about presence of  terrorists. The joint team intensified searches at around 8:00 AM and the hiding terrorists opened indiscriminate fire leading to an encounter that resulted into the killing of three terrorists.

An explosion also occurred at the encounter site that resulted into injuries to five children of the area. They have been referred to Sub District Hospital Qazigund for specialised treatment.

