Actor Amitabh Bachchan gets trolled for sharing WhatsApp forward on Twitter ; Watch Here

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has entertained the movie buffs by doing various roles on the big screens. His followers on his social media pages also love when he shares some intriguing posts. But Whenever Big B has shared any WhatsApp forward on his social media accounts, it has not gone down well with the netizens. In fact, after seeing his recent WhatsApp forwards on coronavirus made his fans tell him to uninstall the app.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands and thousands of lives across the globe. The rising COVID-19 cases has left people worried and authorities and frontline medical workers are ensuring the safety of individuals in every manner. And seeing the rising tensions around the world, one would really not be able to stand anything ‘funny’ related to this ongoing crisis.

Big B’s latest tweet about a ‘funny’ WhatsApp forward on coronavirus might be with the intention to make his fans feel better by making them laugh, however, it turned the other way round. Twitterati has now requested Amitabh Bachchan to uninstall WhatsApp and also gave him a reminder, to stop falling prey to fake news, pics or videos. Yes, how can forget that there have been so many times when Big B forwarded fake news (which also includes on COVID-19) with his fans.

