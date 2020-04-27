Congress activists compare Sonia Gandhi to Goddess Sita

Congress activists has ignited a controversy by comparing AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi to Goddess Sita. ‘With Congress’ , a social media handle which claims to be ‘biggest online initiative’ by volunteers has shared a post on social media in which they compared Sonia Gandhi to Sita Devi.

The post shared by ‘With Congress’ claims that Sonia Gandhi alias Antonia Maino, has roots in Italy and Goddess Sita, too, had roots in Nepal. In Tretayug, a ‘rakshas’ (demon) had questioned Goddess Sita’s character and insulted her while in Kalyug, a ‘rakshas’ has questioned Sonia Gandhi’s character and abused her.

The ‘With Congress’ social media account is followed by verified Twitter handles such as official Congress account, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Alka Lamba, journalists like Rahul Kanwal, Gargi Rawat and also Aam Aadmi Party leaders like MLA Raghav Chadha.

The Congress is now at the forefront to hail Sonia Gandhi after Republic TV’s Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked by their party workers for questioning Gandhi over her silence on Palghar Lynching case in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is ruled by Shiv Sena with the alliance of Congress.