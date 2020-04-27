Coronavirus : Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar praises PM Narendra Modi on lockdown

Modi Govt declared nationwide lockdown across the country till May 3 as a defense against the deadly corona virus. The central and state governments are working vigorously to prevent the virus and are not far behind in helping people. It has also affected the sports world.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.44-year-old Akhtar said in a video on the Hello app, “Lockdown is a big decision by PM Modi.” He also said that it was also needed in such a difficult time.

Akhtar, who has played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20 Internationals in his career, also said that better bilateral relations can be formed between India and Pakistan at such a time. He said that by organizing a cricket series between India and Pakistan, good bilateral relations between the two countries can be built through sports.

Akhtar had also said earlier that a cricket series should be organized between India and Pakistan to raise funds in the fight against Corona.