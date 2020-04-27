Men arrested for attacking Arnab Goswami granted bail

A court in Maharashtra has granted bail to two persons arrested for allegedly attacking Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his wife. The court has granted bail to the accused granted bail on cash Rs. 15000 each.

Both the accused were charged under section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint, from the Indian Penal Code) 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal code.

The accused Pratik Kumar Shamsunder Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade, both residents of Sion in Mumbai had attacked Goswami and his wife at midnight on April 22 in Lower Parel area while they were driving home from their studio. Goswami and his wife escaped unhurt in the attack.