Quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members misbehave with hospital staff, kick food: Video

Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined in the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur has allegedly misbehaved with the hospital staff. This was accused by Principal of the medical college,Dr. Arti Lalchandani. Around 70 Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined in the hospital.

She accused that the Tablighi Jamaat members were misbehaving with the hospital staff from the beginning. “We have been giving them full meals consisting of roti, sabzi, daal and rice along with salad twice a day along with fruits and also bun-maska twice a day. We are providing them mineral water every day. Despite that they continue to throw tantrums and misbehave. They are rude and not talking nicely. Yesterday when a ward boy went to serve a meal, they kicked a plate,” she said.

“We have told them we cannot provide biryani. They attacked the ward boy that he had to run to save his life. Because you never know what they could do. Even then he was injured. It is unfortunate indeed. As principal and dean, on one side to face corona-positive patients is facing death and on other hand is the despicable behaviour of the Jamaatis who just gather together in a crowd. No matter what you do, they just gather in a crowd,” she said.