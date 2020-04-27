Sakshi Dhoni shares an adorable video of MS Dhoni giving daughter Ziva a bike ride: Watch it here

An adorable video of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni giving a bike ride to his daughter Ziva has been shared online by Sakshi Dhoni.

In the video shared on Instagram, the 38-year old Dhoni was seen riding his bike with daughter Ziva in his lawn. Clad in casual attire, the wicket keeper batsman who led India to two World Cup titles (2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup), was seen in a relaxed mood.

MS Dhoni has been played for India after the ICC World Cup. Rumors about his possible retirement from cricket has been on news the former Indian skipper has yet not revealed his plans.