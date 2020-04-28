10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin arrested

Mumbai police has arrested 10 Indonesian nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin in March. The foreigners were arrested for visa violations. They were arrested under relevant IPC sections after completion of their quarantine period.

The ten arrested by the Mumbai Police were a part of a group of 12 who had been traced on 1 April. Two from the group had tested positive for COVID-19 then, following which the rest had been home quarantined for a span of 20 days. They have been arrested after their reports came negative.

The accused were arrested on 23 April under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life), Section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and are in police custody till 28 April.

The 12 Indonesians had arrived in India on 29 February. Following their visit to the congregation in Nizamuddin in March, they travelled to Mumbai on 7 March, after which they visited various places in the city.