This is how Bahubali stars are celebrating its third year

Apr 28, 2020, 02:46 pm IST
It’s been three years since SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in theatres and we still can’t get over the blockbuster film. Baahubali 2 has a separate fanbase as it reveals why Kattappa killed Baahubali in the first part of the franchise. On Tuesday, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the “3 glorious years of the magnificent” Baahubali 2 and made their fans nostalgic.

The pictures feature Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Shobu Yarlagadda.

