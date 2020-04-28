This is how Bahubali stars are celebrating its third year

It’s been three years since SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in theatres and we still can’t get over the blockbuster film. Baahubali 2 has a separate fanbase as it reveals why Kattappa killed Baahubali in the first part of the franchise. On Tuesday, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the “3 glorious years of the magnificent” Baahubali 2 and made their fans nostalgic.
The pictures feature Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Shobu Yarlagadda.
View this post on Instagram
Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I’m grateful to my fans, team and director S. S Rajamouli who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I’m delighted for all the love the film and I have received. @ssrajamouli @shobuy_ @ranadaggubati #AnushkaShetty @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan #Sathyaraj #Nassar @arkamediaworks_official @baahubalimovie @karanjohar @dharmamovies #AnilThadani #AAFilms #Baahubali2
The Might, The Majesty,
The Mahishmathi!! Miss all of you loads. ??????#3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2 https://t.co/6Pjy7l34EV
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 ?? Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. ? A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.??? #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati @sweetysherai @shobuy_ @anushkashettyofficial @baahubalimovie
Post Your Comments