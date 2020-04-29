Etihad Airways announced the date of resuming passenger services

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has on Wednesday announced the date of resuming it passenger flight services. Etihad Airways has announced that the passenger flight services will be started from June 16.

The airline has opened bookings for flights across its network from June 16.But the airline has also warned that the date may be extended later.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi-based airline announced an increase in the number of special flights it is operating from Abu Dhabi to several key destinations around the world. Throughout May, the airline will increase the services on recently announced special flights from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Narita, Zurich, and will also add flights to Dublin and New York JFK.