Heavy Rain in Kerala : IMD issues yellow alert in five disticts

IMD on Tuesday forecasted that Kerala will experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning for the next five days. Following this, yellow alerts have been issued in five districts. While a yellow alert has been issued in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on April 28, a yellow alert has been issued in Malappuram on April 29. Meanwhile, Wayanad district has received a yellow alert on May 2.

The IMD also forecasted that isolated places in the state will receive rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. Earlier, the IMD had informed that the state will experience heavy rainfall and sudden storms from April 28 to May 2.