Jamia Millia alumni association received foreign funds to organize Anti-CAA protests, reveals Delhi police

The Delhi police has revealed that the Jamia Millia Islamia University Alumni Association has received foreign funds for organizing the anti- CAA protests. The Delhi police informed this a local court in Delhi.

As per reports in the national media, the Delhi police informed this the court on April 27. The police informed that Shifa Ur Rehman, the president of Jamia Millia Islamia University Alumni Association has got funds from the association members based in Middle-East countries.

Shifa Ur Rehman was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on charges of provoking communal riots in Delhi. He was remanded for 10 days in police custody.

He had indulged in hate speeches that resulted in the riots during the last week of February this year in localities such as Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur, Khureji, Inderlok and Hauz Rani, Police said.