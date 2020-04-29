Police personnel attacked while trying to prevent religious gathering at mosque

A group people had attacked a team of police personnel in Bidkin village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The incident took place on Monday. The police team has been attacked with stones while they went to verify a report about a religious gathering in a mosque in the locality.

A team of Bidkin Police received information that 35-40 people have gathered at a mosque to offer prayers. When a police team went to verify this information, they were pelted with stones. Police have taken 15 people in custody. A police official sustained minor injuries in the incident .

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to Muslims to offer prayers at their homes during ongoing Ramzan month.