Ruling party MLA violates lockdown norms, gets into a spat with the Police: Video

A ruling party MLA has violated the lockdown norms in the national capital. Imran Hussain, AAP MLA has caught violating lockdown norms in the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi.

The MLA from the ruling party also get in to a spat with the police who were on duty. A video of the incident was shared on social media by a journalist working with Times of India Raj Shekhar Jha.

AAP MLA Imran Hussain gets into verbal spat with Delhi Police personnel after he was asked to not form a gathering. Cops confront him and ask him to disperse. Happened in Sadar Bazar. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/NNthYq0D6D — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) April 27, 2020

In the video, the AAP MLA from Ballimaran could be seen claiming that it was because of the Delhi Police that he had gathered such a huge crowd on the streets.

In the said video, people could be seen defying lockdown norms and flouting social distancing advisory openly. The Delhi Police can be heard telling people to disperse and telling Imran Hussain to allow them to perform their duty while he performs his. The Police can also be heard telling the AAP MLA that he is interfering with his work.