This old photo of Big B is breaking the internet. See it here

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media posts are never not interesting! The 77-year-old megastar, in a recent Instagram post, revealed he was told that the trick to increasing “numbers on Instagram” is to post bikini photos. Unable to do that, Big B was thinking of an alternative option when he chanced upon a throwback photo of his from the sets of his 1983 film Mahaan. No, Big B isn’t sporting a bikini in the photo but what he can be seen wearing was best described in his words like this: “Bhara hua kini”. Mr Bachchan shared a collage in his signature style, which also served as an anniversary post for the film Mahaan.

“Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta. Unlike all the other youngGEN. He said: ‘Because you can’t put up a pic in a bikini!’ And suddenly this one popped up… not quite a bikini… It’s more “bhara hua kini” from my film Mahaan. Triple role… and today 37th year of its release!”

See the picture here: