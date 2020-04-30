Celebrities from various walks of life pour tributes. See the tweets here

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death a day after another Bollywood great, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer drew deep condolences from people in the entertainment industry and leaders. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to tweet his condolences.

“He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

The 67-year-old actor had been fighting cancer. He was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai by his family on Wednesday morning.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” Rishi Kapoor’s family said in a statement.

See the tweets here:

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

No way ! I don’t want to believe this news !!!! Heartbroken @chintskap Rishi uncle no more! ? RIP ?? — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) April 30, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020