Celebrities from various walks of life pour tributes. See the tweets here

Apr 30, 2020, 11:12 am IST

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s death a day after another Bollywood great, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer drew deep condolences from people in the entertainment industry and leaders. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to tweet his condolences.
“He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

The 67-year-old actor had been fighting cancer. He was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai by his family on Wednesday morning.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” Rishi Kapoor’s family said in a statement.

