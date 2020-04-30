DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 845 new cases reported in Qatar

Apr 30, 2020, 07:49 pm IST

845 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar.  As per the data released by Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, the total cases has rised to 13049.

129 recoveries were also reported in the country. The total recoveries has reached at 1372. The majority of the newly confirmed positive cases are related to expatriate workers while the other infected people were in contact with the previously diagnosed cases. They are under quarantine receiving the needed treatment.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close