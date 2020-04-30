Covid-19 Updates: 845 new cases reported in Qatar

845 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Qatar. As per the data released by Ministry of Public Health in Qatar, the total cases has rised to 13049.
129 recoveries were also reported in the country. The total recoveries has reached at 1372. The majority of the newly confirmed positive cases are related to expatriate workers while the other infected people were in contact with the previously diagnosed cases. They are under quarantine receiving the needed treatment.
The Ministry of Public Health announces that 845 new confirmed cases of coronavirus / Covid-19 / have been registered, and 129 cases recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours #COVID_19 #Coronavirus #Qatar #Doha #COVID19 #QatarNews #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/nbh0fziZEy
— Qatar Stories (@QatarStories) April 30, 2020
Post Your Comments