Rishi Kapoor No More : Alia Bhatt reaches hospital to support Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and family : Watch Video

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. After the family members, actor Alia Bhatt reached the hospital at around 12:00 pm.

The photos and videos of Alia’s car entering the hospital premises are going viral on social media. She is rumoured to be dating Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and has been with him and the Kapoor family throughout all this time. Alia’s Range Rover, MH-02 ER-1500, was spotted outside the hospital as she entered the premises.