Yellow alert declared in 7 districts in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert in 7 districts in Kerala. The IMD has declared yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

“In Idukki and Pathanamtitta, there are chances for heavy rains with thunder and lightning within the next three years. The people should be very alert. Though Yellow alert is in effect in seven districts today (Thursday), Idukki will be under Yellow alert on Friday, too,” informed the IMD.