Coronavirus : PM Narendra Modi’s popularity ratings soar over COVID-19 effort,says Survey

PM Modi‘s response to rising COVID-19 pandemic could help him emerge unaffected by all the political and economic problems his government faces. His approval ratings are 83%, according to Morning Consult, a United States-based survey and research firm.

Another survey done by the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 tracker also showed that trust in his leadership jumped to 93.5% as of 21 April from 76.8% on 25 March.

“Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. @PMOIndia leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for @narendramodi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic”, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet.

All the issues affecting the government like bank failures, street protests and riots in Delhi could get forgotten now. PM Modi is seen as placing himself right in the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. His image has world leader has also improved as he has promised help to other countries with medicines.

India has been under a stringent nationwide lockdown since 25 March, even some restrictions have been lifted to allow farmers and some industries to resume work in places that are free of infections.

The PM has made regular TV appearances, asking for people’s cooperation and thanking citizens for their discipline and fortitude during the lockdown.

Among 10 countries – India, US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Italy and Germany – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has the lowest rating at negative 33 and the worst decline in net approval, having fallen from negative 18 at the start of 2020.

Other leaders who have seen their popularity drop are the US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s PM Jair Bolsanaro.