2 Militants killed in encounter in Pulwama

Indian security forces has neutralized two militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday morning in Dangerpora, located in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

#UPDATE Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter between terrorists and security forces in Dangerpora area of Pulwama. Search operation underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/hSxfLEyKGY — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The security forces had conducted a a cordon and search operation in the Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday following information about the presence of militants there. The militants had fired on the forces and thus the encounter began. As per reports two-three militants were believed to be in the hiding in the area.

Earlier, three militants were gunned down by police in an overnight encounter in Shopian district on Tuesday.