Covid-19 Updates: 4 Keralites died in Gulf countries

A total of four Keralites had died of Covid-19 in various Gulf countries. Three persons died in UAE while another Malayali died in Saudi Arabia.

Out of the four Keralites died 3 belong to Malappuram district and on belongs to Kannur district.

As per reports till now 39 Keralites had died in various GCC countries due to coronavirus. The expats in Gulf countries are concerned of the increasing number of Covid-19 patients there. Meanwhile, the Government of India has started efforts to repatriate the NRIs. The registration process of the expats wishing to return started in UAE.