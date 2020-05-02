Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff shares her intimate pictures with boyfriend: See pics

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is a celebrity on social media. The sister of Tiger Shroff always shares her hot and sexy photos and intimate photos with her boy friend Eban Hyams on social media.

Krishna Shroff has recently shared some romantic photographs with Eban Hyams on Instagram. In one picture, Krishna and Hyams can be seen in a lip lock. In another the two can be seen spending time in the pool. She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

In March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media. In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm.