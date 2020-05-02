Entertainment DHCelebrities DHcelebritiesEntertainment

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff shares her intimate pictures with boyfriend: See pics

May 2, 2020, 11:58 pm IST

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is a celebrity on social media. The sister of Tiger Shroff always shares her hot and sexy photos and intimate photos with her boy friend Eban Hyams on social media.

View this post on Instagram

STAY HOME. ??

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna Shroff has recently shared  some romantic photographs with  Eban Hyams on Instagram. In one picture, Krishna and Hyams can be seen  in a lip lock. In another the two can be seen spending time in the pool. She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

View this post on Instagram

??

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

In March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media. In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm.

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

View this post on Instagram

Tranquil. ?

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close