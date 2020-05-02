Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Pulwama

Unidentified militant had hurled grenade at security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists targeted a team of police and CRPF deployed at the Tahab Chowk in Tahab area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. But the grenade they hurled missed its target and exploded on the roadside.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces at Pulwama’s Dangerpora area. After the encounter, locals residing in the area resorted to stone pelting at Indian forces, so as to give safe passage to terrorists who were hiding.

On Friday (May 1), two Indian soldiers were killed in cross border shelling by the Pakistani Army in Rampur sector along the LoC.