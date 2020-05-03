Covid-19 Updates: 679 new cases reported in Qatar

679 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. This was informed by Ministry of Public Health on Sunday. Thus the total coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 15551.

130 patients had recovered on Sunday. The total number of recoveries rised to 1,664.While 13,875 patients are still hospitalised and receiving treatment. The country’s death toll stands at 12 as no new fatalities have been reported. Health authorities have conducted more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests so far.

The majority of the newly detected cases are related to expatriate labourers, while the other cases are linked to those who had been in contact with the previously diagnosed cases.